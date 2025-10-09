Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 10/11/2025

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings last night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for this week’s episode of Collision. Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Triangle of Madness (“The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Julia Hart and Skye Blue) def. AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, “Timeless” Toni Storm and Harley Cameron.

– Don Callis Family’s “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander def. “The Golden Star” Kota Ibushi via countout after Ibushi suffered an injury. After the match, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega made his way out to attack Alexander and the returning Mark Davis. Omega then threw a trash can at Davis.

– The Death Riders cut a promo backstage.

– “The Best Wrestler Alive” “Platinum” Max Caster and “The Pride of Professional Wrestling” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens def. Big Bill and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith.

– TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay) def. Carolina Cruz and Dream Girl Ellie.

– LFI (ROH World Tag Team Champions “El Toro Blanco” RUSH and “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara and Dralistico) def. MxM TV (Mason Madden, Mansoor and Johnny TV).

– Eddie Kingston def. LFI’s The Beast Mortos. After the match, LFI attacked Kingston and HOOK before Katsuyori Shibata made the save.

– “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) def. JetSpeed “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) and The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale.