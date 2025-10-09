Spoilers: More ROH TV Taping Results From 10/7/2025

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Wednesday night from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, after Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Komander def. Griff Garrison.

– Drk Order def. The Frat House after Preston Vance speared John Silver to the outside of the ring, resulting in referee stoppage when they landed awkwardly.

– Deonna Purrazzo def. Angelica Risk in a Pure Rules Match.

– Yuka Sakazaki and Alex Windsor def. Billie Starkz and Aleah James.