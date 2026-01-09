WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event Results From Leipzig, Germany 1/8/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Road To Royal Rumble
WWE Road To Royal Rumble

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Road to Royal Rumble live event at the QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany:

– “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Wyatt Sicks (WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy) def. MFT (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER def. Sami Zayn in a Singles Match.

– Charlexa (“The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss) def. The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan def. Lyra Valkyria in a Singles Match.

– The Usos’ WWE World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso def. The Vision’s “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed in a Singles Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

