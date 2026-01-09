WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event Results From Leipzig, Germany 1/8/2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Road to Royal Rumble live event at the QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany:

– “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Wyatt Sicks (WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy) def. MFT (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER def. Sami Zayn in a Singles Match.

– Charlexa (“The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss) def. The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan def. Lyra Valkyria in a Singles Match.

– The Usos’ WWE World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso def. The Vision’s “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed in a Singles Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.