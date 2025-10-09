Backstage Update On Hikaru Shida’s New AEW Contract

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida recently announced that she has renewed her work visa and contract with the company, as reported by PWMania.com.

According to the latest updates from Fightful Select Answers, Shida’s new contract with AEW is a multi-year agreement.

There was some speculation about her absence from the Worlds End 2024 event, especially since she resides in that area. However, sources indicate that everything is now “smooth sailing” for Shida, and she will be with AEW for the foreseeable future.

The report highlights that Shida is well-liked within AEW, and her absence due to visa issues has been felt by both the fans and the promotion.

She has not competed in AEW since November 2024, when she lost to Kris Statlander, the current holder of the AEW Women’s World Title. Nevertheless, Shida has wrestled a few times in Japan throughout this year.