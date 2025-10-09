AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 10/4/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 226,000 viewers and a rating of 0.03 in the 18–49 demographic.

This total is down 8.87% from last week’s 248,000 viewers and 40% from the previous week’s rating of 0.05 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) taking on Don Callis Family (Hechicero, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and Rocky “Azucar” Romero) in a trios match.