MVP Discusses The Future Of The Hurt Syndicate In AEW

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran MVP discussed various topics with Andscape, including the evolution of black wrestlers in the professional wrestling industry.

MVP said, “Bobby said something that I thought was really cool and changed my outlook on things a little bit: He wants to normalize Black champions in wrestling. That struck a chord with me because you don’t say ‘Michael Jordan is a six-time Black NBA champion.’ You don’t say ‘Floyd Mayweather is a multi-time Black boxing champion.’ And because for so long, there has been a dearth of Black champions in high positions in professional wrestling, it’s refreshing to see now — certainly in AEW — Swerve Strickland hold a title. And eventually, you will see Bobby hold the title. I’m sure Shelton will hold a singles title; it feels good. Now, there’s still some work to do. There’s still a ways to go. But I’d love it if we could get to a place where we don’t have to talk about “Black” wrestling champions because they’re so rare.”

On the future of the Hurt Syndicate and how Bobby and Shelton want to end their careers in AEW:

“That’s up to Bobby and Shelton and what they want to do in their careers as wrestlers. It’s also ultimately what Tony Khan wants down the stretch. I haven’t officially retired from in-ring action yet. I haven’t had my last match, which will come at some point. I’m going to lose to somebody and go out on my back, which is what we were always taught to do. But there’s a possibility I might be around for a while after that as a mouthpiece for a young talent that needs that. I can’t speak for Bobby or Shelton’s goals beyond the next few years. I know they both have other things they’d like to accomplish in life, but they both want to end their careers in AEW. What’s the timeline on that exactly? I can’t say.”

On the ‘we hurt people’ chant:

“It feels magnificent, man. Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA and I have been friends for a while. They made a song called ‘The Hurt Business’ back when we were The Hurt Business. Then I hit up Smoke DZA and asked, ‘How you guys make a song and you don’t have me on it?’ So I dropped my verses on the remix. When we decided to go to AEW, I told them we’d need a new theme song. When we’re out there and thousands of people are screaming, ‘We hurt people!’ or I see people in public screaming it, it feels good. It’s an extension of who I am, so when I see that it’s really appreciated and received positively by people, it’s uplifting. And it validates everything that I do as a professional wrestler. Tony Khan likes hip-hop. We’ve got lots of talent that come out to hip-hop songs; The Hurt Syndicate’s ‘we hurt people’ chant is probably the most authentic thing in pro wrestling right now, and he welcomes it. When you go to AEW shows, it’s not uncommon to find hip-hop artists hanging out.”