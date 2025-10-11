Evil Uno Credits Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn For His Career Success

AEW star Evil Uno recently appeared on the Johnny I Pro Show, where he discussed a variety of topics. He emphasized how current WWE stars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn played a crucial role in helping him learn the ropes during his early career.

Uno expressed that he owes much of his current success to the support and guidance he received from these two WWE stars.

Uno said, “Oh, incredible. And truthfully, a lot of the success I have in my life is due to them. Very early into my career, Kevin Owens kind of took me under his wing and essentially let me travel parts of the world with him as a secondary and I learned a lot from him. I got to wrestle him a ton, and in a lot of ways, he’s been extremely helpful to anything I’ve done to this point.”

He continued, “I don’t think I’d be in AEW if it wasn’t for him. I don’t think I would have been in Ring of Honor — I absolutely wouldn’t have not been in Ring of Honor if it wasn’t for them; PWG as well. But, even though we had been friends, even though they were mentors to me, they were by far the best Canadian wrestlers at the time, and it was extremely stressful to wrestle them because you knew they couldn’t have a bad match. You did not want to be the people that have the bad match with them. But, I’ve had incredible matches with both of them.”

Uno added, “I think the world of them, and I’m very, very happy for their success.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

