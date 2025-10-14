Darby Allin Explains Why He Continues To Put His Body Through Extreme Spots

AEW star Darby Allin appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including how injured he was during Sting’s last match.

Allin said, “You can’t really tell, but like this scar right here? That’s from Sting’s last match. Yeah, my insides were hanging out. The ref’s like — after I fell through the glass, the ref’s like looking at me. He’s like, ‘How are you feeling?’ I’m like, ‘I’m feeling pretty good.’ He’s like, “Oh s**t, your insides are hanging out. We got to bring you to the back.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t get to the back. This is Sting’s last match. I got one more spot.’ So, if you see me pop back up, I’m duct taped. Like, my side’s completely [taped up]… nothing ended up coming out, but you could see the inside.”

On how many stitches he got:

“Uh, I can’t remember. I can’t remember.”

On why he puts his body through crazy spots:

“Oh, because I love it. Like a lot of the fans say, ‘Darby, you don’t have to impress us anymore.’ Like, ‘Don’t go crazy.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not doing it for you. I’m doing it for me.’ Because I’m literally breaking down mental barriers in my mind every time I do something crazy. I’m always breaking down… mental barriers in my mind every time I go out there um and do something crazier. Because it’s coming from a life of just being told you’re not going to amount to s**t. And you spend your whole life believing what those people are saying. So you’re like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m just going to work at a fast food job the rest of my life.’ A lot of standing on my feet working for somebody else. And you believe that. But the moment I started doing crazy s**t, it made me feel like anything was possible. So, I’d go out there and just go crazy in high school, jump off a roof into a bush or something. I’m like, ‘Ah, I’m getting mentally stronger.’ So, the crazier I get, the more confident I get. That’s why I do the things I do.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)