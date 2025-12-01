Backstage Update On Bron Breakker After WarGames, WrestleMania 42 Plans

One of the most talked-about moments at the 2025 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event was Bron Breakker scoring the pinfall over CM Punk in the men’s WarGames match. Earlier in the bout, Punk and Cody Rhodes hit Breakker with a Doomsday Device, sending the former NXT Champion crashing to the mat in a rough landing that raised concern among fans and talent backstage.

In an update, PWInsider.com reports that Breakker was moving around “fine” backstage following the event. According to the site, Breakker “was checked out by WWE Medical but we have not heard of any issues stemming from the WarGames match involving Breakker as of this writing.”

Meanwhile, speculation about Breakker’s future continues to build. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, internal belief is that WWE is setting up Breakker as CM Punk’s opponent for WrestleMania 42. Meltzer explained the creative direction clearly:

“Punk getting pinned wasn’t about delivering a great finish for the match — it was about telling the story. And the story is: coming out of this match, we’re supposed to know the WrestleMania direction — Cody vs. Roman, and Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the championships.”

If accurate, this would mark the biggest WrestleMania moment of Breakker’s young career and set the stage for two blockbuster title bouts in 2025.