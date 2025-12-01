Jey Uso Asks Fans To Respect His Personal Space Outside WWE Events

Jey Uso has issued a firm reminder to WWE fans about respecting his personal space.

With more wrestlers publicly setting boundaries in 2025—names like CM Punk and Rhea Ripley recently called out similar behaviour—Uso has now made his stance crystal clear.

In a new Instagram Story, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion addressed fan etiquette when approaching him in public. Uso warned that supporters should not walk up and touch him, even something as small as a poke, without permission.

He described such actions as an invasion of his personal space, noting that it reportedly happens to him “about 38 times a day.”

Uso’s message underscores a growing trend across the industry: top stars drawing firmer lines regarding how fans interact with them outside the ring.

Following his team’s loss in the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, Jey Uso returns to action tonight on WWE Raw. He’ll go one-on-one with LA Knight in the semifinal round of the Last Time Is Now tournament, with the winner moving on to face John Cena in what will be Cena’s final match.