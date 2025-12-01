Matt Cardona Was Unsure About Specific Detail When Making Surprise WWE Return

Matt Cardona spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for an interview where he touched on his recent WWE return.

While talking with the media personality, the former Zack Ryder explained how he wasn’t sure which past WWE theme of his would play when he walked to the ring for his match in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, as well as how he disagreed with when WWE finally had him win the U.S. title back in 2011.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On not knowing which version of his theme would play when he walked through the curtain for his surprise WWE return in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament: “Before I walk through the curtain, what music are they gonna play,” Cardona said he wondered. “I know they’re not playing Alwayz Ready, but I don’t know for sure. Okay, I know they’re gonna play Radio, but are they playing the old version? Are they playing the Downstait version? Is it gonna have the woo-woo-woo before it? Like, I had no clue. So you guys heard it the same time I heard it. I’m kind of glad they went with the Downstait version.”

On his memorable WWE United States Championship victory from 2011, and how he felt it should have taken place sooner: “Man, that night, one of, if not the top moments of my career and life,” Cardona said. “Started that year as a nobody, like already in the ring, getting killed on RAW. Started the YouTube show, end the year as the United States champion, winning on a pay-per-view, teaming with John Cena. It was crazy, and that night was, that was the night, I mean, the month before- probably should have happened at Survivor Series at MSG. But it happened in Baltimore. It worked out the way the way it did, and my dad was in the crowd. I’m standing on the announce table with the woo-woo-woo, all the people. What a career highlight for me, and the fact that I did it with Nic/ Dolph and all these years later, we’re still intertwined. We’re still the two guys who came back It means a lot.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.