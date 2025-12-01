AEW Confirms Revolution 2026 Will Return To Los Angeles

AEW has officially confirmed that Revolution will return to Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The announcement was made on Instagram, revealing that the 2026 pay-per-view will once again take place at the Crypto.com Arena.

AEW’s post included new promotional artwork along with the caption: “REVOLUTION 2026 is coming back to LA! As first announced by @sportingtrib, #AEWRevolution is returning to the @cryptocomarena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, March 15!”

Fans eager to lock in their seats won’t have to wait long. Early Access Premium Seating becomes available on December 9, and general tickets go on sale December 15. AEW also encouraged fans to sign up at AEWTix.com for AEW Insider presale opportunities and additional event updates.

This marks the second straight year that Revolution will run inside the Crypto.com Arena. The 2025 event, held on March 9, also took place in Los Angeles. While the 2024 edition was highlighted by Sting’s retirement match in Greensboro, Revolution 2025 delivered its own major championship showcases in L.A., setting the stage for another high-profile lineup in 2026.