Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. This episode will serve as the post-Survivor Series: WarGames event.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In this episode, the WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and LWO’s Dragon Lee will defend their titles against The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Additionally, “Main Event” Jey Uso will face “The Mega Star” LA Knight in a Last Time Is Now Tournament Semifinals match, while “The Ring General” GUNTHER will take on MFT’s Solo Sikoa in another Last Time Is Now Tournament Semifinals match.

Be sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for comprehensive live coverage of WWE RAW results.