Killer Kross Discusses Dream Match With Roman Reigns And WWE Creative Changes

Former WWE star Killer Kross appeared on the Scaredycast podcast at Days of the Dead to discuss a variety of topics, including his favorite wrestlers.

Kross said, “Oh, I have too many to name. I have like brackets of people. Like in the ’80s? Rick Rude, Mr. Perfect, Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, I have a bunch. Jake Roberts. Then in the ’90s, you know — Bret Hart again. I really liked Diesel growing up as a kid. Shawn Michaels is great. Sid. I really really like so many people. And it was like the [2000s] bracket. Kurt Angle and Brock. Shawn coming back after back injury. His wrestling style was different, but it was really cool to see. Like, Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania was one of my favorites to watch. They had the story of like, amateur Olympic wrestling versus catch as catch can. I really liked all of that stuff.”

On which top WWE star he wants to face:

“I would have liked to have paid off the match with Roman Reigns. I had heard a few different variations of what was supposed to happen with that. One of the variations was like a potential triple threat between me, Drew, and Roman when we first came back. But somebody else came back to the company and got involved with creative shortly after us, and completely killed that. And then drove Drew off a cliff, and now Drew’s crazy. Now Drew’s crazy. We had the biggest babyface in professional wrestling in I don’t know how long, and they they made him nuts. He has valid reasons to be angry.”

