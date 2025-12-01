Stephanie Vaquer Donates Crown Jewel Horns To Chilean Charity

WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer announced on her official Twitter (X) account that she has donated the horns she wore at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, to Lucaton, a charity initiative in Chile to support children with disabilities.

In a video, Vaquer mentioned that she could not attend the charity drive due to Survivor Series but expressed her support by donating the horns.

Vaquer wrote, “From the heart, supporting ❤️ The little horns I wore when I won the championship at Crown Jewel, in Australia, hold special meaning for me. But today they take on even more value, because now they can transform into real help and inspiration for more people to join in. I deliver them with much affection to the Lucatón, to support the children of Teletón ❤️ @Teleton”