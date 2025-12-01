Charlotte Flair Reveals Emotional Inspiration Behind Her Survivor Series Ring Gear

Top WWE star Charlotte Flair appeared on the Survivor Series Recap show, where she discussed various topics, including which former WWE star inspired her Survivor Series: WarGames ring gear.

Flair said, “So I think over the last like two years, there were little Easter eggs all over my gear, and my jacket that have kind of meant a lot to me. More so on my jacket. And then when I was out on injury, MJ — this guy who works with social media — had a bunch of kids at the show. And one of them, her name was Scarlet and she was convinced that Scarlet had the same name as Charlotte. So I was randomly sitting at home, depressed, being out with my knee injury and MJ texted me. He was like, ‘Hey, do you mind FaceTiming this little girl who thinks she has your name?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, people remember who I am!’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely.’ So we FaceTimed and I met her. But I kind of stayed in contact with her mom this whole time. So anytime I’ve had shows and I’ve been able to see her, see her sister and the family. She just gave me a lot of perspective while I was out about what matters. And seeing her struggle and continue to fight and be so strong at such a young age. When like, we think we’re having a bad day? we’re really not. Like, it could be so much worse.”

On how Scarlet inspired her:

“And all these little things that I love. I felt like she inspired me. Not its — I don’t wanna use the word inspired because it’s cliche. But I don’t know. She just brought out a softness in me. And I thought the gear was the most different I’ve ever worn. [I] had one made for her. And just that we could have this moment together, and what she means to me and her family. And if I could give a little bit of excitement to her day of the monotonous of what it’s like having to fight cancer? I can’t imagine. So it was just all for her.”

You can check out Flair’s comments in the video below.

