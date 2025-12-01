Natalya Praises John Cena’s Backstage Leadership And Lasting Impact In WWE

WWE legend Natalya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how 17-time World Champion John Cena reviews the matches of younger talents.

Natalya said, “The first match would be starting, and … whatever match he wasn’t in, he’d be watching the show, and the person would come back, and John would talk with them.”

On how Cena played a major role in Total Divas’ success:

“John wanted to help us girls make that show a success, to the point where like, he even put himself out there. He was a huge part of that show’s success. … When [Tyson Kidd] got injured, John – one thing that John did that was amazing for us and TJ’s morale, is – after TJ got out of the hospital – John took us out for dinner. … He made TJ feel seen and heard and like he wasn’t forgotten.”

On how much Cena helped bring positivity to the WWE after the Benoit tragedy:

“It’s not something that we talk about often, and I don’t – personally, because of how tragic it all was, because it’s a very hard topic, but John really helped WWE in such a massive way. He’s just somebody that I’m so proud to have worked with him through the years. I’m so proud to have been on tours with John, I’m so proud to have known him as a friend.”

On how Cena will never truly ‘leave’ wrestling:

“WWE and wrestling in general – all around the world – and I’ve been around every walk of life in this industry; it’s like Hotel California: you can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave it. He’s embedded in it. He’s always going to be a big part of it, he’s very special to it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.