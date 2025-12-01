Ilja Dragunov Says He Was Not Surprised by His Chemistry With Carmelo Hayes

WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov spoke with Denise Salcedo about several topics, including whether he was surprised by his chemistry with Carmelo Hayes.

Dragunov said, “I’m really not. I’m really not. Because I already mentioned in the interviews how much of a special talent Carmelo Hayes is. I remember the first time I met him was was back when I wrestled Gunther and I won the NXT UK championship. And I knew this guy was at the moment in the finals of the [NXT] Breakout tournament. You can already feel at this moment with the first time I’ve met him that he has a certain aura about him. And only a few people have a certain aura about them right at the start, like right at the start of his career with WWE and NXT.”

On wanting a match with Hayes right away:

“The way he progressed, the way he made a name for himself; the way he presented himself through all his performances. He was a person I wanted to wrestle for a long time, and create something memorable for a very long time. And there was — in my mind there was no chance that if we shared this squared circle together, that there will not come out something very, very special for the people that they want to watch.”

