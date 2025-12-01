Backstage News On WWE Using Talent Not Scheduled For Survivor Series To Test Screens

As reported by PWMania.com, there were several online “leaks” caused by fans attempting to film events around PetCo Park leading up to Survivor Series: WarGames.

WWE began testing its big screens with visuals featuring notable figures like WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and global ambassador Titus O’Neil. This testing led to speculation that these legends would be part of the show.

According to Fightful Select, former WWE star Jinder Mahal was another talent whose visuals were used during this graphics testing.

The company was aware that the open nature of the baseball field allowed people to view the setup from their hotel rooms. Additionally, a curtain was erected to protect rehearsals, with the Women’s WarGames Match rehearsal taking place on Friday evening and the Men’s WarGames Match following later that night.

As the week progressed and more “leaks” surfaced, the people in charge began to “have fun” with the visuals, and many within WWE enjoyed seeing how widely the “leaks” spread online. It was also reported that an additional ring was set up backstage for added privacy.