Pat McAfee And His Wife Samantha Set To Welcome Second Child

WWE commentator and NFL legend Pat McAfee’s wife, Samantha, recently shared on her Instagram account that the couple is expecting their second child, a baby boy, due in June 2026. She also mentioned that they used IVF to conceive.

Samantha wrote, “The path that led us here was filled with needles, hormones, countless appointments, and more emotion than we ever knew two hearts could hold. IVF pushed my body to its limits and stretched our spirits in ways we never expected. It was hope and heartbreak, faith and fear — all tangled together as we trusted science and prayed for another miracle. And now, with humbled hearts and overwhelming gratitude, we are overjoyed to share that we are expecting a baby boy, arriving June 2026.💙 To every woman and couple still in the thick of this journey: you are not alone. I hope our news doesn’t cause you pain, but instead offers a spark of hope. Hope that your story isn’t over. Hope that the impossible can become possible. One day, this storm will pass — and when it does, may your rainbow find you.🌈”

McAfee has not appeared on WWE TV since WrestlePalooza. There is currently no information regarding his return to commentary, but updates will be provided as they become available.