Jimmy Hart’s Iconic Megaphone Stolen At WrestleCade Convention

WrestleCade announced on their official Twitter (X) account that the iconic megaphone of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart was stolen during the convention this past weekend. Hart was a guest at the wrestling convention, which took place on Saturday, November 29, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The announcement reads, “🚨 Someone stole Jimmy Hart’s megaphone at the convention yesterday. The venue has HD cameras, and police will review the footage tomorrow. Jimmy isn’t looking to press charges — he just wants it back. If you took it, DM us. 12/2, the police investigation moves forward.”

Earlier this year, Bret Hart made a special appearance alongside the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan during Hogan’s final onscreen appearance. This event took place on the Netflix debut of RAW on Monday, January 6th. Hart waved an American flag while Hogan promoted Real American Beer, which had partnered with WWE as the brand’s official beer. Additionally, Hart has been Hogan’s long-time manager in both professional and personal settings.