Ken Anderson Set To Make Wrestling REVOLVER Debut This Month

By
James Hetfield
-
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Ken Anderson, Professional Wrestler, TNA speaks onstage during Destination America's 'TNA Impact Wrestling' panel at Discovery Communications' 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Hotel on January 8, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Wrestling REVOLVER has announced that pro wrestling veteran Ken Anderson will debut for the company at their Season Finale show on Saturday, December 13th.

The announcement reads, “[BREAKING]

*Signed for IOWA*

The DEBUT of Mr.Anderson!

12.13.25
#RevolverFINALE
@HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @Triller_TV+

http://RevolverTickets.com”

Anderson’s most recent professional wrestling match took place at Paradise City Wrestling’s Brawlroom Bash: The Final Chapter on Saturday, November 15. He also made a return to TNA for a couple of episodes in October.

