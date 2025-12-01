Ken Anderson Set To Make Wrestling REVOLVER Debut This Month

Wrestling REVOLVER has announced that pro wrestling veteran Ken Anderson will debut for the company at their Season Finale show on Saturday, December 13th.
Anderson’s most recent professional wrestling match took place at Paradise City Wrestling’s Brawlroom Bash: The Final Chapter on Saturday, November 15. He also made a return to TNA for a couple of episodes in October.