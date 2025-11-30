Japanese Pro Wrestling Legend Makes In-Ring Return At WrestleCade

According to Fightful.com, legendary Japanese pro wrestler Jushin “Thunder” Liger came out of retirement during the recent WrestleCade event held at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The report noted that Liger faced Joey Janela in a four-minute match. However, it remains unclear whether Liger plans to wrestle again or if this brief encounter with Janela will be his final match in professional wrestling.

Liger’s last official match before this recent appearance took place in January 2020 at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, where he teamed with Naoki Sano to compete against Dragon Lee and Hiromu Takahashi.

Liger, now 61, was inducted into the RevPro Hall of Fame earlier this year and previously into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

As one of the most accomplished stars in Japanese pro wrestling history, Liger has held numerous titles, including the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, which he won 11 times.

His accolades also include the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship, and the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship.