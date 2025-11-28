AJPW Real World Tag League Night 3 Results – November 28, 2025
Note: Yuma Aoyagi has been put on probation by AJPW for 3 months due to causing a traffic accident so The Yumas had to forfeit their last 5 matches (Havoc, Davey Boy Smith Jr & Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda & Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan get 2 points)
10 Man Tag Team Match
World Tag Team Champions Havoc (Odyssey & Xyon), Davey Boy Smith Jr, Ren Ayabe & Talos defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun (Hokuto Omori, Kumaarashi & Takashi Yoshida), Kuroshio Tokyo Japan & Seigo Tachibana via Double Chokeslam on Tachibana (11:55)
Yuko Miyamoto defeated Shota Kofuji via Boston Crab (9:23)
Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League
Kengo Mashimo & Hideki Suzuki (2) defeated Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato (0) via Front Kick on Tamura (9:30)
Tag Team Match
Yuma Anzai & Jun Saito defeated Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Ryo Inoue via Psycho Break on Inoue (12:08)
Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League
Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda (4) defeated Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (2) via Final Vent on Hayato (14:29)
Non Title Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League
Havoc (Gaora Television Champion Shotaro Ashino & Go Shiozaki) (6) defeated All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi (0) via Lariat on Yoshioka (21:11)
Cancel Match
Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League
AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (2) defeated The Yumas (Yuma Anzai & Yuma Aoyagi) (0) via Forfeit (0:00)
Standings After Night 3
Block A
1st Place- Havoc (6 Points) (3-0)
2nd Place- Ren Ayabe & Talos (4 Points) (2-0)
3rd Place- Kengo Mashimo & Hideki Suzuki (2 Points) (1-1)
Last Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun & Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato (0 Points) (0-2) & All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi (0 Points) (0-1)
Block B
1st Place- World Tag Team Champions Havoc & Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Davey Boy Smith Jr (6 Points) (3-0)
2nd Place- Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda (4 Points) (2-1)
3rd Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan & Junior Heavyweight Champion Rising Hayato (2 Points) (1-2)
Last Place- The Yumas (0 Points) (0-5)