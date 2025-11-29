Photo: The Hurt Business Reunites

The 4th Rope Wrestling promotion, run by Westside Gunn, held an event on Friday night at WrestleCade. During the show, the Hurt Syndicate, which consists of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, made an appearance.

They were later joined by “Prime” Cedric Alexander, reuniting the Hurt Business.

The Hurt Syndicate is currently under contract with AEW and was previously part of the Hurt Business alongside Alexander during their time in WWE. Alexander left WWE in February and is now with TNA.

MVP has expressed his desire for Alexander to join their group in AEW, but noted that the decision is not his to make.