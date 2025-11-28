Raven Provides Update On His Condition After Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Pro wrestling legend Raven announced earlier this fall that he has been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, among other health issues, including a sleep disorder.

Since then, Raven has spoken with Wrestling Life to discuss various topics, including his Parkinson’s diagnosis and how he has been effectively managing his condition.

Raven said, “Good, it’s good. It’s — I’ve had it for 10 years off and on. I say ‘off and on,’ even though that doesn’t make any sense, because I had a tremor for a couple years. Went to a neurologist. He said, ‘Try getting off the Depakote,’ a medication I was taking for sleeping, ‘and maybe it’ll go away. Because it’s it’s known to cause it.’ And so I got off it and it went away for a couple years. But then the tremor started coming back. But other than [the fact that] I have a small hitch in my gait, in my walk, mainly it’s just a tremor. So it’s not it’s not anything that’s not manageable.”

On his sleep disorder:

“My sleep disorder is the worst part. Because I wake up exhausted. You know, I wake up as tired as when I went to bed because I wake up 15, 20 times a night. But on the plus side, at least I can fall back asleep usually immediately. Which — so I mean, I’m always trying to look at the positive. I try not to look at the negative. I try not to dwell on things like the negatives.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)