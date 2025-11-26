Matt Cardona Calls Out Scam Accounts Using His Likeness

Matt Cardona is once again dealing with social media impersonators—this time calling out two Instagram accounts that are using his likeness to promote what appears to be a fraudulent investment scheme. Cardona took to X on November 25 to expose the scam and warn fans after discovering the accounts were offering an unrealistic “20% monthly return” while pretending to be him.

The accounts, operating under the handles @treinadorariel and @markorrobbins1, featured photos of Cardona to appear legitimate while promising massive payouts for supposed investors. One of the posts shared by the impersonators read:

“I give a 20% monthly investment. You give me between $50k and $100k, and I will give you a monthly return of 20%.”

The profiles attempted to bolster credibility by displaying suspiciously large follower counts—one private page claimed 55,000 followers, while the other showed more than 300,000. Cardona said he is “done being the face of someone else’s scam” as he posted screenshots of the fake accounts to alert fans.

This isn’t the first time Cardona has dealt with impersonators online, but he is now pushing for better enforcement from Instagram and Meta. His goal is to have the pages removed without being forced to pay hefty fees to third-party removal services. Cardona publicly appealed for help, writing:

“Anyone know how I can get rid of these scam IG accounts? (Without paying thousands of dollars).”

Cardona’s warning comes as celebrity impersonation scams continue to rise across social media platforms, often targeting fans eager to interact with their favorite wrestlers. He is urging followers to stay alert—and to report any suspicious accounts using his name or image.