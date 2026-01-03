Update On TrillerTV Being Delisted From NASDAQ After Missing Required Filings

The parent company of TrillerTV merged with AGBA Group Holding Limited in October 2024 and began trading on NASDAQ. However, this is no longer the case. According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triller is no longer publicly traded after NASDAQ delisted the company due to its failure to make necessary filings. A NASDAQ hearing panel confirmed the company’s delisting on December 26th, which means that all trading of its stock has been suspended.

TipRanks reported that TrillerTV was required to submit two periodic reports by December 24th to remain properly traded, but those filings were never submitted.

This situation follows reports from May of last year indicating that the company was experiencing financial difficulties. A much-anticipated $14 million investment deal fell through in April, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that concerns about the company’s stability have been discussed for over a year. Triller is the home of AEW Plus for regions without a live TV deal for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and hosts shows for several independent promotions, most notably Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). As of now, Triller TV+ is still operating normally.

AEW did not announce the Worlds End event for viewing on Triller last month. Triller has stated that they intend to appeal the decision and may take the matter to the SEC and the United States Court of Appeals if necessary.