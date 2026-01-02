Jim Ross Questions Whether Jerry Lawler Can Wrestle Again

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently talked about the health of his longtime broadcast partner and friend, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, during an episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR.”

He discussed whether he believes Lawler will be able to push through and compete in one final match.

Ross said, “Well, after being around him all weekend and loving him like I do, I hope not. I don’t see how he could do it. He’s like me, he doesn’t get around real quick and his balance is suspect. He loves the business so much. It’s his life, Connie. It’s his f***ing life. And he’s having a hard time separating from his long, 50-plus-year established life to not. Hey, if he wants to have another match, and he can have another match, and if he had a match, I’d certainly support it. But I don’t see it happening.”

On the biggest change he’s noticed in wrestling:

“The speed of the game. Sometimes, guys would rather insert the acrobatics and the flying. Which sounds good separated from something else. But when you rely on it and you take unnecessary chances, it concerns me. So I would say the speed of the game is the biggest difference. You know, I was watching this weekend on Facebook some old matches. I discovered that there’s a lot of cool old Mid-South stuff on Facebook. And I got a kick out of watching that because it took me back to my youth. And God knows, we all want to do that. And so I think the speed of the game is quite frankly the biggest issue. Where there’s more sizzle than steak at times.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)