Jonathan Gresham Set For In-Ring Return At Beyond Wrestling’s Wildest Dreams

Beyond Wrestling has announced that former ROH World Champion and pro wrestling veteran Jonathan Gresham will make his in-ring return at their Wildest Dreams event on Friday, January 23rd.

While no information is available yet regarding Gresham’s opponent for the event, updates will be provided as they become available.

Gresham’s return to the ring comes sooner than initially anticipated, as he was previously scheduled to face Lee Moriarty at the GCW & JCW Superpower Slam 2026, which is set to take place on Sunday, February 1st.

This marks Gresham’s first match since suffering two strokes last year, and his last appearance was at GCW Bloodsport XIV in August 2025. Additionally, this will be Gresham’s first time competing in a Beyond Wrestling ring in nearly four years.

Beyond Wrestling’s Wildest Dreams event will be held at Arts At The Armory in Somerville, Massachusetts. Tickets for the event will go on sale next week.