Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Launches New “Prospe-X” Talent Series

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion has announced an exciting new competition series called “Prospe-X.”

The series aims to discover and develop new wrestling stars by identifying, nurturing, and highlighting the next generation of professional wrestling talent. ROW will launch the series on its YouTube channel.

Competitors in Prospe-X will be evaluated by an elite panel of industry leaders, which includes ROW founder Booker T, ROW head trainer Ryan Davidson, and announcer Brad Gilmore.

The series will consist of 10 episodes, with the winner receiving a spot on the ROW roster and a chance to compete at one of the promotion’s “Big Four” events: The Last Stand Rumble, Summer of Champions, SubZero, or Battle to the Bell. Submissions for the competition are now open and can be sent via the provided link.

Additionally, ROW regularly features WWE NXT talent on its shows. For instance, Ricky Saints appeared at the company’s Sub-Zero event on December 20th.