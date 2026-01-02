Tony Deppen Taking Time Away From Wrestling

Indie wrestling star and former ROH World TV Champion Tony Deppen announced on his Twitter (X) account that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling for the first half of 2026.

He expressed the need for this break to focus on both his mental and physical well-being. Deppen reassured fans that this is not a goodbye but a “see you later,” and he aims to return in the best shape possible.

He also shared that 2025 had taken a lot from him, and he is seeking to rediscover himself during this time away from the ring.

Deppen wrote, “2025 stole a lot of things from me: friends, family, my pets, but worst of all, it stole my spark and passion for life, wrestling, and just being me. It hasn’t been a good year by any means, and I know a lot of people are feeling it too. Through this trying year, I found myself dreading lacing up my shoes, putting on gear, or even getting into a ring; which is something I’ve never felt over the last 20 years, and if my heart isn’t into it, l don’t want to waste my time, money, or other people’s money. So, i decided that I’l be taking off for the first half of 2026 to get my head straight, and my body straight cause it’s no not where it should be to perform. This definitely isn’t, “good-bye” it’s a, “see-ya” in a bit, so I can come back into my best form. I know there’s more left in this tank, I know it. I just need to feel, “it” again. I don’t care if I come back and get 5-6 bookings, the only thing that matters to me, is I come back and end things on my terms and not me coasting to he lash few months while hurting the reputation i built these last two decades. Take it easy. See yall in a bit. Also, **** this stupid app. It may be the ****ing worst.”

Deppen last competed in ROH in 2024, losing to Action Andretti. Since then, he has regularly participated in indie promotions like GCW.