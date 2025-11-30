PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 187 Results – November 30, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 187: Vendetta 3 event at the Electric Ballroom in London, England, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

– Cara Noir defeated Jay Joshua.

– Lio Rush defeated Scott Oberman and Tommy Tanner.

– Gene Munny and Kouga defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II).

– Charlie Sterling defeated Simon Miller.

– Alexxis Falcon defeated Miyu Yamashita.

– Diamond Eyes (Connor Mills and Nico Angelo) (c) defeated Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) to retain their PROGRESS Tag Team Championship.

– Rayne Leverkusen (c) defeated Emersyn Jayne to retain her PROGRESS Women’s Championship.

– Man Like DeReiss (c) defeated Tate Mayfairs to retain his PROGRESS World Championship.