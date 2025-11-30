NJPW World Tag League Night 8 Results – November 30, 2025

Location: Akita Japan

Venue: Akita Terrsa

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) defeated Katsuya Murashima, Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano via Pimp Juice on Murashima (6:04)

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Sho, NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale) defeated Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi) & Tatsuya Matsumoto via Pinfall on Matsumoto (7:08)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Bullet Club War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & Gedo) defeated El Desperado, Shuji Ishikawa & Shoma Kato via 17 Cross on Kato (8:12)

6 Man Tag Team Match

War Dragons (Drilla Moloney & Shingo Takagi) & Daiki Nagai defeated Masatora Yasuda, Zane Jay & Taichi via Boston Crab on Jay (6:45)

Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura (4) defeated Monster Sauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) (4) via Deadbolt Suplex on Zayne (14:10)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice & Oskar) (4) defeated United Empire (Callum Newman & Great O Khan) (4) via KOB on O Khan (12:18)

Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Sanada) (6) defeated Hiromu Takahashi & David Finlay (4) via Hell’s Guillotine on Takahashi (14:02)

Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Television Champion El Phantasmo & Hiroshi Tanahashi (2) defeated TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Ryohei Oiwa) (4) via High Fly Flow on Oiwa (22:10)

Standings After Night 8

1st Place- House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Sanada) (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers, Hiromu Takahashi & David Finlay, Yuya Uemura & Shota Umino, Monster Sauce, United Empire & TMDK (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Television Champion El Phantasmo & Hiroshi Tanahashi (2 Points) (1-3)