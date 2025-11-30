WrestleCade Weekend Ladies Night Out 15 Results – November 30, 2025

On Sunday, November 30th, WrestleCade Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC, concluded with its big event, “Ladies Night Out 15.” The event streamed live on TitleMatchNetwork.
The main event saw Shotzi Blackheart battle Priscilla Kelly in a Last Women Standing match.
We also saw Jazmin Allure defend her LNO Championship against Xia Brookside, Deonna Purrazzo compete in singles action against Kylie Paige, Jada Stone compete in five-way scramble action, Kenzie Paige go one-on-one with Tess Warren, Hollyhood Haley J defend her ROW Women’s Championship in a five-way match, Lacey Layne go one-on-one with Vipress, Magic Dragonz compete in tag action, and so much more. Check out the full results down below.
- Sylvia Sanchez def. Alexis Littlefoot
- Magic Dragonz (Cosmic & Jazmyne Hao) def. PsycHOTics (Amanda Kiss & Leah Knight)
- Elimination Gauntlet match: Sammi Chaos def. Hyena Hera, Audrey Allen, Joseline Navarro, Savannah Evans, & Freya The Slaya
- Lacey Layne def. Vipress
- The Bad Girls Club (Gema & Leila Grey) def. Manipulation (Vanity & JC Storm)
- ROW Women’s Championship: Hollyhood Haley J (c) def. Shazza McKenzie, Tiffany Nieves, Kaitlyn Marie, & Lindsay Snow (w/ Tara Zep) to retain the ROW Women’s Championship
- Kenzie Paige def. Tess Warren
- Nikki Blackheart def. Madi Maxx & J-Rod
- Brittnie Brooks def. Emily Jaye, Izzy Moreno, & Airica Demia
- LNO Championship: Jazmin Allure (c) def. Xia Brookside to retain the LNO Championship
- #1 Contenders match for the LNO Championship: La Rosa Negra def. Janai Kai, Robyn Renegade (w/ Charlette Renegade), & Angelica Risk to become the new #1 Contender for the LNO Championship
- Jada Stone def. Ava Brooks, Ruthie Jay, Mila Johnson, & Clara Carter
- Deonna Purrazzo def. Kylie Paige
- Last Woman Standing: Shotzi Blackheart def. Priscilla Kelly