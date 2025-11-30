WrestleCade Weekend Ladies Night Out 15 Results – November 30, 2025

On Sunday, November 30th, WrestleCade Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC, concluded with its big event, “Ladies Night Out 15.” The event streamed live on TitleMatchNetwork.

The main event saw Shotzi Blackheart battle Priscilla Kelly in a Last Women Standing match.

We also saw Jazmin Allure defend her LNO Championship against Xia Brookside, Deonna Purrazzo compete in singles action against Kylie Paige, Jada Stone compete in five-way scramble action, Kenzie Paige go one-on-one with Tess Warren, Hollyhood Haley J defend her ROW Women’s Championship in a five-way match, Lacey Layne go one-on-one with Vipress, Magic Dragonz compete in tag action, and so much more. Check out the full results down below.