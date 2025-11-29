NJPW World Tag League Night 7 Results – November 29, 2025

Location: Aomori Japan

Venue: Mutsu City General Arena

6 Man Tag Team Match

Monster Sauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) & Zane Jay defeated Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura & Shoma Kato via Taco Driver on Kato (8:30)

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great O Khan & Callum Newman) defeated IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice & Oskar) & Daiki Nagai via Oozora Subaru Sheep Killer on Nagai (6:59)

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ren Narita & Sanada) defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo) & Hiromu Takahashi via Figure 4 on Gedo (6:16)

6 Man Tag Team Match

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Television Champion El Phantasmo, Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi via Jagged Edge on Murashima (9:47)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

War Dragons (Drilla Moloney & Shingo Takagi) (4) defeated House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) (0) via War Dragons on Owens (9:55)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale (6) defeated Team 100 (Satoshi Kojima & Taichi) (2) via Everything Is Evil on Kojima (9:19)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa (6) defeated Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi) (4) via Giant Slam on Yoshi Hashi (10:35)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd (6) defeated Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano (4) via War Blaster on Yano (16:02)

Standings After Night 7

1st Place- House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale), Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd & El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano, War Dragons & Bishamon (4 Points) (2-2)

3rd Place- Team 100 (2 Points) (1-3) (On the bubble)

Last Place- House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) (0 Points) (0-4) (Eliminated)