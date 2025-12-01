Natalya Shares Her Favorite Celebrities She Worked With In WWE

WWE legend Natalya spoke with WFAN about various topics, including the celebrities she has worked with in the company and her all-time favorites among them.

Natalya said, “I mean I, worked with Betty White. I’ve worked with the Muppets. Listen, Kermit the Frog can grab a headlock, let me tell you that much. How do you wrestle a puppet? I mean, I’ve worked with I’ve worked with a lot of celebrities. I think Betty White was like the cutest, sweetest little thing ever. But she was like, ‘Don’t f**k’ with me’… Kermit and Mrs. Piggy were my favorites.”

On Grumpy Cat’s appearance:

“By the way, Grumpy Cat was a guest one time at WWE. We had Grumpy Cat there. And I will tell you, everybody was fangirling, fanguying over Grumpy Cat. Like that was a celebrity that everybody wanted a photo with. So all those people out there that say they’re more dog people than cat people? They liked Grumpy Cat.”

