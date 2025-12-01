Nikki Bella Reacts To Loss Against Stephanie Vaquer At Survivor Series

During last Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames event, reigning Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended her title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. WWE recently posted a new video on their Instagram account in which Bella reflects on her defeat to Vaquer.

Bella assured her fans that the WWE Universe hasn’t seen the last of her.

Bella said, “Of course you want a comment. You know what happened out there? I lost, but let me tell you something. This isn’t the last of Nikki Bella. You got that? It’s not the last.”

Bella faced a humiliating defeat against Vaquer, enduring not just one, but two Devil’s Kisses during the match. Vaquer even executed the move on Bella at the broadcast desk. Ultimately, Vaquer secured the victory by delivering a Sky Twister Press. It remains to be seen how Bella will respond to her defeat from last Saturday night.