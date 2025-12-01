Naomi Reveals She’s Having A Baby Boy After Pregnancy Complication

WWE star Naomi announced her pregnancy last August, which led her to vacate the Women’s World Title and take a long maternity leave. Recently, she took to her Twitter (X) account to share the gender of her baby with her husband, fellow WWE star Jimmy Uso.

Naomi revealed that they had to cancel their planned gender reveal due to a complication she was experiencing. However, she announced that they are having a boy. The good news is that both she and the baby are stable. Naomi also expressed her gratitude for the birthday love, well-wishes, support, and prayers she has received.

Naomi wrote, “IT’S A BOY!🥹💙. We decided to cancel our gender reveal due to me dealing with a complication.” She continued, “Baby and I are stable, taking it one day at a time. Thank you all for the birthday love, wishes, support, and prayers. 😘”

Naomi recently celebrated her 38th birthday and is due to give birth later next year.