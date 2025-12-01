Booker T Explains Why Blood Is Necessary In The Wrestling Business

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including the use of blood in professional wrestling and why he believes it is necessary at certain moments.

Booker T said, “I’m not a big fan of blood, but when it’s necessary, it’s necessary. Certain stories, you know, it enhances, you know what’s going on. I don’t think it’s something that’s needed on a regular basis, but in certain angles, at certain times. When it’s something that has to be defended, or it’s culminating into this being the final countdown and we’re really trying to get that story out there, really trying to make fans feel a certain way. Yeah, blood has always been necessary in the wrestling business. It really has. And for me, the PG era, that time where we didn’t have blood, was — let’s just be honest, probably one of the most boring times of wrestling in general to be honest.”

On Batista and Chris Jericho getting fined for breaking WWE’s no-blood policy:

“Batista might have had a little stroke and got that fine waved. But nah, I mean I get it sometimes, man. You gotta go with your gut. You know that 99%, 100% rule. If you 99%, you question it. But if you 100%, you do it, even though you might get fired or fined. 100k — you know me, but this is part of the business. I always believed in guys like Chris Jericho, because he’s always been that stand-up dude in the ring, out of the ring. I mean, so, yeah, yeah, man. I can see that happening.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

