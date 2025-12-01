Aleister Black Says Returning With His Original Theme Was the Only Logical Choice

WWE star Aleister Black discussed various topics with WrestleRant, including how returning to the company with his original theme was the only logical choice for him.

Black said, “I mean, it was the only thing that would make sense. Like, that’s the only thing for the most part that like, people can cling on to. And over the years, the amount of people that would, you know, reference my music. The package was obviously the rising up out of nowhere, the music, the lights, the jackets, the aesthetic, the stoicness, and just the nature of the character in that regard. They were one package. So if you would take one element out from the package, you would tarnish the package. And you tarnish the memory or level of expectation that fans would have. So we didn’t want to take anything away from it. And even before any conversations were had, what directions it would take — the conversation immediately went like, ‘we’re going to do this and this.’ And those both included the coming out of nowhere, rising up, and the music. That was obviously the first thing that were right back on the table.”

On if the creaking sound was a Vince McMahon thing:

“That was definitely a Vince thing. I think Vince thought that the character was a vampire. And he felt like old school Nosferatu rising up, you know, 1920s Count Orlok-type. So he felt that he heard a creak, and that’s why he wanted to have the creek there. I didn’t mind it as much. But I feel like for fans it was a little bit of a discontinuation of what they, you know, love and see. And change is always difficult for a lot of people to accept. And this wasn’t the biggest change, but I do feel that I understand where fans were coming from. Because I don’t personally think that it add a lot. It also kind of like negated what I thought of what the character was. So you know, it’s a different translation. But at the same time, I could translate it and it was fine. Yeah. It didn’t make me a very different character, just because it was a creak. But yeah, that’s something that he wanted to do and that was fun. It didn’t change my mind on a lot of things, but it was definitely his thought process in that regard.”

