Backstage Update On Bron Breakker Following WWE Survivor Series

WWE held their 2025 Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event this past Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

The event was headlined by the Men’s WarGames Match, which featured Bron Breakker, Brock Lesnar, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre defeating CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and Roman Reigns.

During the match, Breakker took a Doomsday Device from Punk and Rhodes, landing on the back of his neck and being unable to continue for several minutes.

Bryan Alvarez noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Breakker was evaluated by medical officials after the match and was determined to be “alright.” It was also reported that Breakker later appeared during the post-show alongside the rest of The Vision and Logan Paul, showing no ill effects from the spot.

Breakker ultimately secured the pinfall in the match by delivering a spear to Punk after a mystery man interfered. This unnamed individual superkicked Punk and delivered a Stomp, allowing Breakker to pick up the victory for Team Vision.