Eight-Man Tag Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT Ahead Of Deadline

A new match has been confirmed for this week’s edition of WWE NXT, just days before the Deadline Premium Live Event. WWE announced an eight-man tag team match featuring Joe Hendry, Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater, and Myles Borne taking on DarkState. The company promoted the bout on social media, stating, “After the events that ended Week Two of #NXTGoldRush and just days away from #NXTDeadline, get ready for a HUGE 8-Man Tag Team Match TOMORROW on #WWENXT!”

The match was set up during last week’s closing segment, where DarkState emerged through the crowd after Myles Borne defeated Trick Williams to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Their arrival triggered a run-in by Hendry, Evans, and Slater, who rallied to stand alongside Borne as the show went off the air.

The situation heading into Tuesday is especially combustible, as DarkState’s Dion Lennox is one of the five competitors in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline. His opponents in the match—Hendry, Evans, Slater, and Borne—will all be teaming together against Lennox and his faction, creating an uneasy alliance just days before the high-stakes showdown on Saturday.

Tuesday’s show will also include a Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge summit, as well as a segment where The Culling addresses their betrayal of Tatum Paxley. In-ring action also features Josh Briggs taking on Tavion Heights. The episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday, December 2.

NXT Deadline takes place this Saturday, December 6, in San Antonio, Texas, headlined by Ricky Saints defending the NXT Championship against Oba Femi, along with the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches to determine the next number one contenders.