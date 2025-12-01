Lyra Valkyria Shares Memories Of Staying Up Late For WWE RAW Growing Up

Lyra Valkyria recently looked back on the days when staying up late to watch WWE RAW was a weekly ritual in Ireland. Speaking to Beyond The Match Wrestling, the former NXT Women’s Champion reflected on how drastically things have changed now that RAW streams on Netflix.

When asked about the impact of WWE’s new era on the streaming platform, Valkyria explained how big of a shift it has been for fans back home. She remembered the struggle of trying to stay awake through long Monday nights and pay-per-views, especially when the excitement of the main event collided with exhaustion.

“Oh my god, yeah. I have countless memories of trying to stay awake. Staying awake for RAW was so normal to me. Trying to stay up for the pay-per-view, and then the main event would happen—you’re so excited for it, but at the same time you’re like, ‘Oh my god, I’ve been up for three hours and I want to finish it.’”

Valkyria said that the move to Netflix has completely changed the landscape for international fans who no longer have to sacrifice sleep to follow the show live. She added that the wider accessibility has dramatically increased her visibility outside the United States.

“Now it’s a whole new era. It’s a whole new game. We’ve got more viewers than ever. It’s just such an exciting time to be a part of WWE. I’ve got more friends texting me than ever: ‘Oh my god, I saw you on Netflix!’ It’s just been great.”