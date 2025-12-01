John Cena Thanks Alicia Taylor After Her Final Introduction Message

Alicia Taylor shared an emotional message following the 2025 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, revealing that the show marked her final time introducing John Cena in the ring.

The WWE announcer took to Twitter/X to reflect on the moment, writing, “Survivor Series was my final @JohnCena announcement! It has been an absolute honor to share the ring w ‘The Greatest of ALL-TIME’ on his @WWE #FarewellTour #ThankYouCena 🫡”.

Cena responded directly to Taylor with a message acknowledging her impact on his farewell run and the WWE audience.

He wrote, “Matches and moments are only memorable if we ALL believe in them. Thank YOU for being a driving force to help audiences around the world enjoy and invest in these moments. NO ONE does it alone. Your professionalism, passion, presentation and overall love of the business lay the foundation for lifelong memories.”