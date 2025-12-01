AJ Lee Breaks Silence On WarGames Victory, Calls Team “The Avengers”

Fresh off her team’s victory at Survivor Series: WarGames, AJ Lee has officially given her squad a name — and fans are loving it.

The self-proclaimed “Black Widow” joined forces with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY to defeat the heel lineup of Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Becky Lynch, Kairi Sane, and Asuka in a high-energy WarGames showdown at Petco Park. The babyface team received massive cheers throughout the match, with the crowd showing extra appreciation for Lee, who was competing in just her second match since returning to WWE.

After the event, Lee took to social media to reveal the name of her powerhouse unit, posting a photo of the team alongside the caption: “Tell your kids these were the Avengers.”

The bout marked another heated chapter in the ongoing rivalry between Becky Lynch and AJ Lee. Their feud reignited when Lee teamed with CM Punk to defeat Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match. Shortly after, Lee cost Lynch a championship match against Maxxine Dupri by providing a key distraction, escalating tensions even further.

With emotions running high and momentum on Lee’s side, the rivalry between The Man and The Black Widow is expected to intensify on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.