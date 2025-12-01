Triple H Promises “Epic” WWE RAW Following Survivor Series: WarGames

Fresh off the chaos of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Triple H is promising a can’t-miss edition of WWE Raw. The Premium Live Event produced two massive WarGames matches, but the biggest shock of the night came in the men’s main event, where a masked attacker blindsided CM Punk and helped Bron Breakker’s team steal the win.

During the post-show media appearance, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H teased major fallout on Monday night, stressing that the unanswered questions from Survivor Series will loom large.

“So many questions. So many unanswered things. Who was the masked man? All of the things that you want to come away from not being answered are sitting there in front of you. Monday Night is going to be epic.”

A mysterious figure climbed the cage in the closing moments of the WarGames match, cracking Punk with a superkick before stomping the World Heavyweight Champion into the steel. The interference opened the door for Bron Breakker to hit a spear and pin Punk, giving The Vision the victory.

Beyond the ongoing mystery surrounding the masked man, Monday’s Raw is stacked with high-stakes action. The Last Time Is Now tournament continues with two semifinal matches:

LA Knight vs. Jey Uso

Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

The winners will move one step closer to facing John Cena in his final match.

Also on tap, the WWE World Tag Team Championship will be defended as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee put the titles on the line against The New Day.