Backstage News On Jacob Fatu’s Return To WWE TV

Jacob Fatu may be making his return to WWE SmackDown sooner than expected. According to backstage talk at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, the former United States Champion is close to re-entering WWE storylines after taking time off to recover from a dental procedure.

PWInsider reports that several sources believe Fatu could be back on the road within the next few weeks. While no official return date has been set, the internal expectation is that his recovery period is almost over.

Fatu has been absent from WWE programming since the October 17 episode of SmackDown. On that night, he was written off TV in a dramatic backstage attack angle, where he was found crushed beneath a production structure with his teeth scattered across the concrete floor.

The segment was designed to cover for the real-life dental surgery he needed.

Before stepping away, Fatu had been receiving a strong push on the blue brand. After winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania, he transitioned into a heated feud with MFT, led by Solo Sikoa.

If the current backstage speculation is accurate, the SmackDown roster may soon have to deal with the chaos of Jacob Fatu once again.