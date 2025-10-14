Tony Schiavone Hopes AEW Holds More House Shows

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently discussed various topics on his podcast, “What Happened When,” including the natural talent that good performers possess.

Schiavone said, “How does a person — I think a good worker has it in them to be able to work. Just gets it right, like anything in life. They just get it. They have that athletic ability and that timing in the ring, and in their promos. And they just get it, and all these guys got it. But the flip side of that is that they learned this by working a lot. And I think that’s what we don’t have today in the business. Enough reps. Because you can hit the gym all you want, and you can get in the ring early in the day and you can learn from some of the best, which we have it. And you can have a Performance Center all you want. But until you step in the ring, when the bell sounds and the fans are cheering and the lights are on — it’s a different thing.”

On getting more reps:

“Now you may say out there, what the f**k does Schiavone know? He’s never been in the ring?’ Yes, you are right. But I know enough to tell you, and I’ve seen enough to tell you that ain’t nothing like getting in the ring, and we need more of that.”

On hoping AEW holds more house shows:

“That’s why, you know, we talked about house shows? I hope they come back on a regular basis. Now, will they be profitable? I don’t know, because so much is on TV. The old school way was the TV show’s an infomercial to get you come to the arena. It’s not like — the business has changed.”

