Darby Allin Shares Wild Story Of Setting Himself On Fire For A Failed Coffin Drop

AEW star Darby Allin appeared on the My Mom’s Basement podcast with Robbie Fox, where he discussed various topics, including the worst coffin drop of his career.

Allin said, “Oh my god. I’m trying to – I don’t even know. Yeah, I don’t know, I have no idea. I was filming at my house one time. I climbed a ladder and I set myself on fire and tried to like coffin drop off the ladder. But the ladder shook and then I — Yeah, I’d say that probably was pretty bad. So, it was outside of wrestling.”

On if it was filmed:

“No, not unfortunately not. I was just messing around in my backyard that day.”

On the worst bump he has ever taken in his career:

“Probably when I got dropped on my head from Moxley or something. I’d probably say that.”

On his worst spot being thrown out of the ring:

“It was at Evolve when I got dropped over the top rope. I got backdropped and then my back of my knees caught guardrail, and I flew onto my top of my head. You know, the reason I would always do that stuff is because I when I was growing like training in wrestling, I really didn’t — my the style of training was all like the basics just done right. But I didn’t know the independent style, like you know, falsies and stuff. So I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know how to wrestle against these guys. It’s really intimidating.’ So I just had to rely on getting murdered.”

On how that translated into success for him:

“That ended up being the biggest blessing, because no one sold. No one was selling on the independents. So the fact that I was like, ‘Oh, here’s the guy who sells the whole time.’ That’s what I feel like really — because if I was just the hundredth guy to do a Canadian destroyer, I would just blend in with everything. But the fact that I was just selling, it really made me stand out. And that’s why I translate, I feel like, so good on live TV is because I like to sell.”

